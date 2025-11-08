Andra AP fonden Acquires 2,300 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 682.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,896,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $284.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,640. This represents a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.