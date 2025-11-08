Andra AP fonden Acquires 29,200 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Evergy alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 168.4% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 73.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.