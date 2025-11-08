Andra AP fonden Acquires 30,500 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

Shares of INVH opened at $28.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Invitation Home’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 122.11%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

