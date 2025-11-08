Andra AP fonden Acquires 40,900 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 167,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,014 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 200,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,220 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 356,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,497.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 268,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.66.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This represents a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

