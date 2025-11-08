Andra AP fonden Acquires 6,500 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $429,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.91. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

