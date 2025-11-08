Andra AP fonden Acquires New Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 116,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Western Digital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 897,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after acquiring an additional 217,574 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,406,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $3,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,265,422.23. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 69,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,394 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $162.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.82. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $167.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.28%.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Western Digital from $92.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

