Andra AP fonden Buys 21,600 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 423.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Reliance were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Reliance alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Reliance by 42.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,052,000 after acquiring an additional 305,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,039,000 after purchasing an additional 161,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,089,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Reliance by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Stock Performance

Reliance stock opened at $275.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.10. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $347.43.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Reliance from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.40.

Read Our Latest Report on RS

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.