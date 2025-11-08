Andra AP fonden Buys 25,900 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 166.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.7% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $191.96 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.91 and its 200-day moving average is $179.62.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

