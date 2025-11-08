Andra AP fonden Buys 84,156 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. This trade represents a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock valued at $78,337,744. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.