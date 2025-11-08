Andra AP fonden Buys New Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on XYZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Insider Activity

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,966 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $729,511.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 298,431 shares in the company, valued at $21,845,149.20. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $763,036.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 263,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,288,712.40. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,052,531. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

