Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1,526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

