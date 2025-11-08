Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $708.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $645.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $735.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,098.52. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

