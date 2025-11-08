Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,398.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.3% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,251,745.32. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

