Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 94.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 573,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,495,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Medtronic by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.4%

Medtronic stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $99.37.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

