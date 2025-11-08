Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Informatica Inc. $INFA

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,745 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Informatica were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFA. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Informatica by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Informatica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 4.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 59.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $253,703.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 309,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,087.56. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce R. Chizen sold 246,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $6,147,488.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 368,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,196,028.82. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,082 shares of company stock worth $10,034,169. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.21 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

