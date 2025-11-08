Andra AP fonden Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,963 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,150,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,614,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,332,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 992,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 128,530 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCL opened at $256.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 26.90%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

