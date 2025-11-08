Andra AP fonden Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.1% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.4%

JKHY opened at $160.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.98.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.