Andra AP fonden Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOLV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Solventum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solventum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Solventum by 31.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 5.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

