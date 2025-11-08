Andra AP fonden Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 642.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $370.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.58 and a 12 month high of $412.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total value of $184,363.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,154.64. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,855.66. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,575,838. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

