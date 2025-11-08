Andra AP fonden Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,828,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 855,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,381,000 after buying an additional 74,497 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $87.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.