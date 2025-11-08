Andra AP fonden Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 624.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Motco acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.