Andra AP fonden Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 125.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $861,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $894,388.08. This trade represents a 49.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $3,648,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 540,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,951,506.55. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,385,742 shares of company stock worth $403,923,453. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOOD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 52.19%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.