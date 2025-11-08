Andra AP fonden Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $180.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.60 and its 200-day moving average is $164.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $187.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.