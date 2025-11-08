Andra AP fonden Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Equinix alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $321,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 147.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Equinix by 52.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $824.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $800.57 and a 200-day moving average of $817.88. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equinix’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 171.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 579 shares of company stock worth $454,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.