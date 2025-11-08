Andra AP fonden Has $5.85 Million Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Andra AP fonden cut its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 317.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 466.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 46.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 400.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.