Andra AP fonden Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $212.29 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $223.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.16 and a 200-day moving average of $195.77. The company has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 132.27, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

