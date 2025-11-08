Andra AP fonden Has $7.72 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,895,567,000 after purchasing an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after buying an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,770,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

