Andra AP fonden Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,704 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 63.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 118.7% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.03.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $260.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.33 and a 200-day moving average of $272.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.25 and a 1 year high of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

