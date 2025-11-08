Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in BXP were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BXP by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BXP in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BXP by 143.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of BXP by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BXP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BXP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BXP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.26.

NYSE BXP opened at $72.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The company had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s payout ratio is presently -220.47%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

