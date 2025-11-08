Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 906.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,465,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Zillow Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Zillow Group by 769.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In related news, Chairman Richard N. Barton sold 200,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $16,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 843,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,608,620.16. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $2,047,734.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 144,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,149,622.53. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 498,770 shares of company stock worth $42,760,251 over the last ninety days. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

