Andra AP fonden Invests $4.27 Million in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $95.33 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.