Andra AP fonden Invests $7.67 Million in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,000.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Melius Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $196.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.97. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $204.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.