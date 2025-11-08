Andra AP fonden Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,515,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $129.29 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average of $127.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

