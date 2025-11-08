Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vistra by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 41.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 28.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vistra by 55.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 117.5% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 723,910 shares of company stock worth $148,086,569. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $190.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.