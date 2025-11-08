Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,555 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Welltower by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,648,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,507 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $190.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.01.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 204.14%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $203.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

