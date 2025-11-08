Andra AP fonden Purchases 12,500 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.5%

DD opened at $39.74 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -84.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -348.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DD shares. Zacks Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.