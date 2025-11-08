Andra AP fonden Purchases 148,400 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 642.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 1,063.0% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

