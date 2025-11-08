Andra AP fonden Purchases 237,267 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Andra AP fonden increased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 501.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,267 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 513.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SentinelOne by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 136,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 71.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $989,589.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 549,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,398.74. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $458,185.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 951,541 shares in the company, valued at $17,784,301.29. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 481,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $16.91 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.17 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.