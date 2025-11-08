Andra AP fonden Purchases 45,899 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,899 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,849.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

