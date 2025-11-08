Andra AP fonden Purchases 48,310 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Andra AP fonden grew its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 172.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 63,400.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -381.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

