Andra AP fonden Purchases 54,919 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Samsara alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $1,457,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,229,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,467,000 after purchasing an additional 352,829 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Trading Up 2.2%

IOT opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.33 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

IOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Samsara and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 20,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $798,249.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 492,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,503.96. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,767 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $177,141.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 302,698 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,257.68. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,747,711 shares of company stock worth $141,867,401. 46.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.