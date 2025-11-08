Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AMH stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($916.78) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

