Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

