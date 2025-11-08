Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,469,000 after acquiring an additional 255,193 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5,704.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,633,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 381.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 159,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $259.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.39. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.