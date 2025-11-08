Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.26.

In other news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. This represents a 30.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $152.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The company had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

