Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Allstate by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 315.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Roth Capital set a $230.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.53.

Allstate Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $202.29 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.