Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 50.0% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $20,898,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 283,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $90.92 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

