Andra AP fonden Sells 124,300 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,723,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673,099 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,404,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 50.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,337,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,880,000 after buying an additional 2,780,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 51.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,337,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after buying an additional 1,470,812 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 65.0% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,614,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,533,000 after buying an additional 1,029,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,184,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,846,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,711,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,253,853.45. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.