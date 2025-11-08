Andra AP fonden Sells 17,121 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

