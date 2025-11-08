Andra AP fonden Sells 17,400 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Andra AP fonden cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $210.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.38 and a 200 day moving average of $176.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.94.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

